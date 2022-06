La Macarena, en el Meta, celebrará su primer Parrando Cultural por la Biodiversidad

Aerial view of La Macarena, Meta department, Colombia, on February 23, 2016. Between 1998 and 2002, during the failed peace talks with the government of Andres Pastrana, La Macarena, Meta, was one of the five municipalities in a demilitarized zone from where military forces were withdrawn to allow the concentration of the rebels, which until now are still present in the region. AFP PHOTO / GUILLERMO LEGARIA / AFP / GUILLERMO LEGARIA (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO LEGARIA/AFP via Getty Images) / GUILLERMO LEGARIA