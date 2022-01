Comunes piden a grupos armados frenar actos de violencia en Arauca

Members of the Ernesto Che Guevara front, belonging to the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas, line up at the jungle, in Choco department in Colombia, on May 23, 2019. - The ELN or National Liberation Army is Colombia's last rebel army and one of the oldest guerrillas in Latin America. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP) (Photo credit should read RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images) / RAUL ARBOLEDA