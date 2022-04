Ucrania anunció que no abrirán corredores humanitarios por falta de seguridad

11 April 2022, Poland, Przemysl: Grandmother Larissa holds her six-month-old grandson Artyom in her arms at the Medyka border crossing just over the Ukrainian border on the Polish side as she receives her family who have fled from Melitopol on the Azov. She herself has already been working for 10 months in Swinoujscie, Poland, as a kitchen helper. Photo: Christoph Soeder/dpa (Photo by Christoph Soeder/picture alliance via Getty Images) / picture alliance