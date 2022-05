Los refugiados ucranianos tras la invasión rusa suben a 5,7 millones

ZAPORIZHZHIA, UKRAINE - MAY 02: A woman kisses a girl after arriving at an evacuation point for people fleeing Mariupol, Melitopol and the surrounding towns under Russian control on May 02, 2022 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.Dozens of refugees were expected to arrive here from Mariupol, including the Azovstal steel facility, following extensive negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, Russia, the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) / Chris McGrath