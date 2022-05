El éxodo ucraniano supera al venezolano, con 6,1 millones de refugiados

ZAPORIZHIA, ZAPORIZKA OBLAST, UKRAINE - 2022/05/08: A mother with her children arrive in Zaporizhia. According to the United Nations, more than 11 million people are believed to have fled their homes in Ukraine since the conflict began, with 7.7 million people displaced inside their homeland. (Photo by Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) / SOPA Images