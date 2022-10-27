Katherine Miranda fue denunciada por presunto delito de hostigamiento a las iglesias
Denuncian a la representante Miranda por el presunto delito de hostigamiento a las iglesias al promover que paguen impuestos a través de la reforma tributaria.
Katherine Miranda fue denunciada por presunto delito de hostigamiento a las iglesias
17:20
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/366/1666874278_601_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Katherine Miranda, representante a la Cámara.
Escuche la entrevista aquí:
Katherine Miranda fue denunciada por presunto delito de hostigamiento a las iglesias
17:20
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/383/1666874278_601_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>