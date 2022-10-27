La W RadioLa W Radio

Actualidad

Katherine Miranda fue denunciada por presunto delito de hostigamiento a las iglesias

Denuncian a la representante Miranda por el presunto delito de hostigamiento a las iglesias al promover que paguen impuestos a través de la reforma tributaria.

Katherine Miranda fue denunciada por presunto delito de hostigamiento a las iglesias

Katherine Miranda fue denunciada por presunto delito de hostigamiento a las iglesias

17:20

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/366/1666874278_601_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Katherine Miranda, representante a la Cámara.

Hoy

Escuche la entrevista aquí:

Katherine Miranda fue denunciada por presunto delito de hostigamiento a las iglesias

17:20

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/383/1666874278_601_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad