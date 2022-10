Lula promete “restablecer la paz” y gobernar para “todos” en Brasil

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 02: Former president of Brazil and candidate of Worker's Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva looks on during a press conference at the end of the general elections day at Novotel Jaraguá hotel on October 02, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. According to official results, Candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Workers’ Party (PT) has 48% of the votes and Incumbent and candidate Jair Bolsonaro of Liberal Party (PL) 43,57%, with 97,93 of the voting counted. Lula and Bolosonaro will compete in the presidential runoff on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images) / Alexandre Schneider