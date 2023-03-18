W Fin de SemanaW Fin de Semana

Internacional

Jeff Reitz, el Récord Guinness por visitar Disneyland durante 2.995 días seguidos

En W Fin de Semana, Jeff Reitz contó cómo logró asistir a Disneyland durante ocho años, tres meses y trece días.

Jeff Reitz, el Récord Guinness por visitar Disneyland durante 2.995 días seguidos

Jeff Reitz, el Récord Guinness por visitar Disneyland durante 2.995 días seguidos

16:10

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/366/1679147880_496_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Jeff Reitz. Foto: Jeff Gritchen / MediaNews Group / Orange County Register via Getty Images

Escuche la entrevista a Jeff Reitz en W Fin de Semana:

Jeff Reitz, el Récord Guinness por visitar Disneyland durante 2.995 días seguidos

16:10

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/383/1679147880_496_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad