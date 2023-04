“Colombia es un aliado muy fuerte de EE.UU.”: congresista sobre visita de Petro a ese país

Chairman Gregory Meeks, of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs (D-NY) speaks alongside members of the Congressional Delegation who recently traveled to the Indo-Pacific Region at a press conference in the U.S. Capitol Building on August 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the trip, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) became the highest-ranking U.S. Official to visit Taiwan in over 25 years. Tensions between Taiwan, China and the United States have grown increasingly since the visit, with China performing additional military exercises near the island. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) / Anna Moneymaker