Conservadores del PP se quedaron con el triunfo en elecciones municipales de España

Popular Party (PP) supporters wave flags as they gather to celebrate the polls result outside the party headquarters in Madrid on May 28, 2023 after the local and regional elections held in Spain. Spain's right-wing opposition posted strong gains both locally and regionally following today's polls in a clear setback for Socialist Prime Minister, initial results and media reports said. At a local level, the main opposition Popular Party secured the largest number of votes with 90 percent of the ballots counted, while the Socialists lost several regions they held, notably Valencia, media reports said. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)