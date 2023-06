Estados Unidos se pronuncia tras denuncia de chuzadas a exniñera de Laura Sarabia

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - MAY 13: Juan Sebastian Gonzalez, ​Senior Fellow, Penn-Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement attends the conversation 'Bipartisan Support for the Future of Colombia' during the afternoon session at Grand Hyatt Bogota on May 13, 2019 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images for Concordia Summit) / Gabriel Aponte