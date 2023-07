Más de 60 colombianos detenidos desde 2022 en El Salvador por integrar grupos delictivos

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR - JUNE 01: President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele delivers a message to the citizens as he celebrates his third year in office at the Legislative Assembly of the Republic of El Salvador building on June 1, 2022 in San Salvador, El Salvador. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is celebrating his third year in office. (Photo by Ulises Rodriguez/APHOTOGRAFIA/Getty Images) / APHOTOGRAFIA