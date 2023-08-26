Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial tres canciones ganadoras del Oscar
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
Over the rainbow - Judy Garland
Over the rainbow - Ray Charles
Over the rainbow - Eric Clapton
Over the rainbow - Michael Bolton, Paula Fernandes
Over the rainbow - Tony Bennett
Over the rainbow - Aretha Franklin
Over the rainbow - Willie Nelson
Over the rainbow - Il Divo
Over the rainbow - Rita Lee, Roberto De Carvalho
Over the rainbow - Frank Sinatra, Alex Stordahl & His Orchestra
Over the rainbow - Barbra Streisand
Over the rainbow - Stan Getz
Over the rainbow - Matt Monro
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (26/08/2023 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00)
01:00:00
SEGUNDA HORA
The windmills of your mind - Michel Legrand
The windmills of your mind - Dusty Springfield
The windmills of your mind - José Feliciano
The windmills of your mind - George Benson
The windmills of your mind - Tom Jones
The windmills of your mind - Ray Conniff & The Singers
The windmills of your mind - Barbra Streisand
The windmills of your mind - Percy Faith
The windmills of your mind - George Davidson
The windmills of your mind - Neil Diamond
The windmills of your mind - André Rieu, Johann Strauss Orchestra
The windmills of your mind - Chick Corea, Michael Longo
The windmills of your mind - Bob Sneider, Joe Cocker
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (26/08/2023 - Tramo de 11:00 a 12:00)
01:00:00
TERCER HORA
Moon river - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
Moon river - Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck
Moon river - Frank Sinatra
Moon river - Carla Bruni
Moon river - Rod Stewart
Moon river - Barbra Streisand
Moon river - Percy Faith & His Orchestra
Moon river - Ben E. King
Moon river - Louis Armstrong
Moon river - Andy Williams
Moon river - Percy Faith
Moon river - Ray Conniff
Moon river - Andrea Bocelli
Moon river - Barry Manilow, Andy Williams
Moon river - Pat Boone
Moon river - Paul Anka