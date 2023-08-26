Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial tres canciones ganadoras del Oscar

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

PRIMERA HORA

Over the rainbow - Judy Garland

Over the rainbow - Ray Charles

Over the rainbow - Eric Clapton

Over the rainbow - Michael Bolton, Paula Fernandes

Over the rainbow - Tony Bennett

Over the rainbow - Aretha Franklin

Over the rainbow - Willie Nelson

Over the rainbow - Il Divo

Over the rainbow - Rita Lee, Roberto De Carvalho

Over the rainbow - Frank Sinatra, Alex Stordahl & His Orchestra

Over the rainbow - Barbra Streisand

Over the rainbow  - Stan Getz

Over the rainbow - Matt Monro

SEGUNDA HORA

The windmills of your mind - Michel Legrand

The windmills of your mind - Dusty Springfield

The windmills of your mind - José Feliciano

The windmills of your mind - George Benson

The windmills of your mind - Tom Jones

The windmills of your mind - Ray Conniff & The Singers

The windmills of your mind - Barbra Streisand

The windmills of your mind - Percy Faith

The windmills of your mind - George Davidson

The windmills of your mind - Neil Diamond

The windmills of your mind - André Rieu, Johann Strauss Orchestra

The windmills of your mind - Chick Corea, Michael Longo

The windmills of your mind - Bob Sneider, Joe Cocker

TERCER HORA

Moon river - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra

Moon river - Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck

Moon river - Frank Sinatra

Moon river - Carla Bruni

Moon river - Rod Stewart

Moon river - Barbra Streisand

Moon river - Percy Faith & His Orchestra

Moon river - Ben E. King

Moon river - Louis Armstrong

Moon river - Andy Williams

Moon river - Percy Faith

Moon river - Ray Conniff

Moon river - Andrea Bocelli

Moon river - Barry Manilow, Andy Williams

Moon river - Pat Boone

Moon river - Paul Anka

