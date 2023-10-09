“Israel no va a negociar con terroristas”: Gabriel Chocrón, exportavoz humanitario
Gabriel Chocrón, exportavoz del brazo humanitario de las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel, aseguró en diálogo con La W que existe mucha incertidumbre sobre lo que está pasando en este país tras el ataque de Hamás perpetrado el pasado fin de semana.
Gaza (---), 07/10/2023.- A rocket is launched from the coastal Gaza strip towards Israel by militants of the Ezz Al-Din Al Qassam militia, the military wing of Hamas movement, in Gaza City, 07 October 2023. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip early Saturday in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. In a televised statement, the Israeli prime minister said the country is at war. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
