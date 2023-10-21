Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Tendencias

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial rock de terror

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W. En este especial de rock de terror en el marco de Halloween.

PRIMERA HORA

  • Black magic woman / Gypsy Woman - Santana
  • Dragula - Rob Zombie
  • Halloween - Helloween
  • Empty spaces - Pink Floyd
  • Another one bites the dust - Queen
  • Drácula - Tierra Santa
  • I´m so tired - The Beatles
  • Painkiller - Judas Priest
  • Aqualung - Jethro Tull
  • Halloween - Misfits

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Stairway to heaven - Led Zeppelin
  • War pigs - Black Sabbath
  • The number of the beast - Iron Maiden
  • Haunted - Evanescence
  • Feed my frankenstein - Alice Cooper
  • El imperio del mal - Non Servium
  • In my dreams - Dokken
  • Creeping death - Metallica
  • Noche halloween - Mägo de Oz

TERCERA HORA

  • Fear of the dark - Iron Maiden
  • Burn in hell - Twisted Sister
  • Mr. Crowley - Ozzy Osbourne
  • Sympathy for the devil - The Rolling Stone
  • Dead souls - Joy Division
  • Burn - The Cure
  • Halloween parade - Lou Reed
  • Raining blood - Slayer
  • Psycho killer - Talking Heads
  • Hijo de la luna - Mecano

