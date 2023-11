Casa Blanca anuncia que Kamala Harris irá a COP28 tras críticas por la ausencia de Biden

Atlanta (United States), 28/11/2023.- US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives before a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 28 November 2023. Former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former US President Jimmy Carter, died at the age of 96 at her home in Plains, Georgia on 19 November 2023. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday 29 November 2023 in Plains, Georgia, USA. EFE/EPA/Brynn Anderson / POOL / Brynn Anderson / POOL ( EFE )