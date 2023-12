Detenida la entrada de ayuda humanitaria a Gaza desde Egipto tras reanudarse los combates

Rafah (Egypt), 30/11/2023.- People make their way towards the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Egypt 30 November 2023 According to the head of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society in North Sinai Khaled Zayed on 28 November, 220 flights have landed at Arish airport in Egypt since 12 October carrying about 5,500 tons of aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. A ceasefire originally agreed upon by Israel and Hamas on 24 November, was extended by 24 hours on 30 November, while more talks are to continue for a possible further extension. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI / KHALED ELFIQI ( EFE )