Buque militar de Italia llega a Egipto para proporcionar ayuda médica a palestinos de Gaza

This picture taken in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip shows smoke rising after an Israeli strike on December 3, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Israel carried out deadly bombardments in Gaza on December 3 as international calls mounted for greater protection of civilians and the renewal of an expired truce with Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP) (Photo by SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images) / SAID KHATIB