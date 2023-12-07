Guterres invocó artículo 99 de la Carta fundacional de la ONU: ¿qué implicaciones tiene?
El excanciller Guillermo Fernández de Soto habla sobre la decisión del secretario António Guterres de invocar el artículo 99 de la Carta fundacional de la ONU.
18:22
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/366/1701957441_139_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
António Guterres, , secretario general de las Naciones Unidas. Foto: Mahmoud Khaled / COP28 via Getty Images
