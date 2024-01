Definido el Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs y 49ers irán a Las Vegas

Baltimore (United States), 28/01/2024.- Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush (C) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the AFC conference championship game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 28 January 2024. The AFC conference championship Kansas City Chiefs will face the winner of the NFC conference championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions to advance to the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, on 11 February 2024. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW / SHAWN THEW ( EFE )