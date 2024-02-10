Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial Roberta Flack
PRIMERA HORA
The first time ever i saw your face - Roberta Flack
The closer i get to you - Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway
Born to love - Roberta Flack, Peabo Bryson
You are the love of my life - Roberta Flack, George Benson
Set the night to music - Roberta Flack, Maxi Priest
When i was your baby - Roberta Flack, Cliff Richard
Now and again - Roberta Flack, Earl Klugh
Here’s to love - Roberta Flack, Sadao Watanabe
You’ve got a friend - Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway
Killing me softly with his song - Roberta Flack
Killing me softly with his song - Roberta Flack, Peabo Bryson
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (10/02/2024 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00)
01:00:00
SEGUNDA HORA
Be real black for me - Roberto Flack, Donny Hathaway
I just came here to dance - Roberto Flack, Peabo Bryson
Maybe - Roberto Flack, Peabo Bryson
Where is the love - Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway
Feel like makin´love - Roberta Flack
Feel like makin´love - Roberta Flack, Peabo Bryson
Ballad of the sad young men - Roberta Flack
Tryin´times - Roberta Flack
You make me feel brand new - Roberta Flack
Reverend Lee - Roberta Flack
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (10/02/2024 - Tramo de 11:00 a 12:00)
01:00:00
TERCER HORA
I´m the girl - Roberta Flack
Sweet Georgia brown - Roberta Flack
Let it be - Roberta Flack
Come together - Roberta Flack
Thrill is gone - Roberta Flack
Independent man - Roberta Flack
If ever i see you again - Roberta Flack
Early ev´ry midnite - Roberta Flack
Feelin´that glow - Roberta Flack
Angelitos negros - Roberta Flack