Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial Roberta Flack

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

PRIMERA HORA

The first time ever i saw your face - Roberta Flack

The closer i get to you - Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway

Born to love - Roberta Flack, Peabo Bryson

You are the love of my life - Roberta Flack, George Benson

Set the night to music - Roberta Flack, Maxi Priest

When i was your baby - Roberta Flack, Cliff Richard

Now and again - Roberta Flack, Earl Klugh

Here’s to love - Roberta Flack, Sadao Watanabe

You’ve got a friend - Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway

Killing me softly with his song - Roberta Flack

Killing me softly with his song - Roberta Flack, Peabo Bryson

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (10/02/2024 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00)

01:00:00

SEGUNDA HORA

Be real black for me - Roberto Flack, Donny Hathaway

I just came here to dance - Roberto Flack, Peabo Bryson

Maybe - Roberto Flack, Peabo Bryson

Where is the love - Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway

Feel like makin´love - Roberta Flack

Feel like makin´love - Roberta Flack, Peabo Bryson

Ballad of the sad young men - Roberta Flack

Tryin´times - Roberta Flack

You make me feel brand new - Roberta Flack

Reverend Lee - Roberta Flack

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (10/02/2024 - Tramo de 11:00 a 12:00)

01:00:00

TERCER HORA

I´m the girl - Roberta Flack

Sweet Georgia brown - Roberta Flack

Let it be - Roberta Flack

Come together - Roberta Flack

Thrill is gone - Roberta Flack

Independent man - Roberta Flack

If ever i see you again - Roberta Flack

Early ev´ry midnite - Roberta Flack

Feelin´that glow - Roberta Flack

Angelitos negros - Roberta Flack

