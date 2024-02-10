Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial Roberta Flack

PRIMERA HORA

Colombia

The first time ever i saw your face - Roberta Flack

The closer i get to you - Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway

Born to love - Roberta Flack, Peabo Bryson

You are the love of my life - Roberta Flack, George Benson

Set the night to music - Roberta Flack, Maxi Priest

When i was your baby - Roberta Flack, Cliff Richard

Now and again - Roberta Flack, Earl Klugh

Here’s to love - Roberta Flack, Sadao Watanabe

You’ve got a friend - Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway

Killing me softly with his song - Roberta Flack

Killing me softly with his song - Roberta Flack, Peabo Bryson

Play/Pause Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (10/02/2024 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00) 01:00:00 Mostrar Opciones Cerrar Descargar

Compartir Cerrar Compartir Facebook

Twitter

Linkedin

Whatsapp

Embeber El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles <iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/383/wradio_juliosanchezcristodj_20240210_100000_110000/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

SEGUNDA HORA

Be real black for me - Roberto Flack, Donny Hathaway

I just came here to dance - Roberto Flack, Peabo Bryson

Maybe - Roberto Flack, Peabo Bryson

Where is the love - Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway

Feel like makin´love - Roberta Flack

Feel like makin´love - Roberta Flack, Peabo Bryson

Ballad of the sad young men - Roberta Flack

Tryin´times - Roberta Flack

You make me feel brand new - Roberta Flack

Reverend Lee - Roberta Flack

Play/Pause Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (10/02/2024 - Tramo de 11:00 a 12:00) 01:00:00 Mostrar Opciones Cerrar Descargar

Compartir Cerrar Compartir Facebook

Twitter

Linkedin

Whatsapp

Embeber El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles <iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/383/wradio_juliosanchezcristodj_20240210_110000_120000/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

TERCER HORA

I´m the girl - Roberta Flack

Sweet Georgia brown - Roberta Flack

Let it be - Roberta Flack

Come together - Roberta Flack

Thrill is gone - Roberta Flack

Independent man - Roberta Flack

If ever i see you again - Roberta Flack

Early ev´ry midnite - Roberta Flack

Feelin´that glow - Roberta Flack

Angelitos negros - Roberta Flack