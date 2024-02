Ucrania: así se vive luego de dos años de guerra

Dnipro (Ukraine), 23/02/2024.- Rescuers work on the site of an overnight shock drone attack on a residential building in Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk region, southeastern Ukraine, 23 February 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least eight people were injured in Dnipro as Russia launched 31 shock drones on the south and central, 23 of them intercepted, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ARSEN DZODZAIEV