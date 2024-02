Estados Unidos y el Reino Unido bombardean, por cuarta vez, a los hutíes de Yemen

Sana'a (Yemen), 24/02/2024.- Smokes rise from a Houthi position following US and UK strikes in Sana'a, Yemen, 24 February 2024. The US and Britain conducted new strikes against Yemen's Houthi positions in the capital Sana'a in response to increased Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, Houthis-run al-Masirah TV reported. The US-led coalition continues to strike Houthi targets in Yemen as it seeks to degrade the Houthis' abilities to attack commercial shipping vessels amid high tensions in the Middle East. In light of increased maritime security threats, the US designation of the Houthis as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist Group' went into effect on 16 February. (Terrorista, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB / YAHYA ARHAB ( EFE )