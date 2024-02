Pogba consideró “errónea” su suspensión de cuatro años y anunció que apelará

Turin (Italy), 14/05/2023.- (FILE) A file photograph dated 14 May 2023 shows Juventus' Paul Pogba reacting during the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs US Cremonese at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, re-issued 29 February 2024. Italy's National Anti-Doping Tribunal on 29 February 2024 confirmed the four-year-ban requested by the Anti-Doping Prosecutor's Office after Pogba was tested positve for elevated levels of testosterone in August 2023. (Italia) EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO / ALESSANDRO DI MARCO ( EFE )