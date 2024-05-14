La W RadioLa W Radio

RTVC reintegró a tres personas que habían sido despedidas por la anterior gerencia

Las funcionarias reintegradas por RTVC son Clara Moreno, Georgina Torres y Alejandra Duque.

RTVC | Crédito: RTVC Sistema de Medios Públicos

