RTVC reintegró a tres personas que habían sido despedidas por la anterior gerencia
Las funcionarias reintegradas por RTVC son Clara Moreno, Georgina Torres y Alejandra Duque.
RTVC | Crédito: RTVC Sistema de Medios Públicos
