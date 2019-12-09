Estos son los nominados a los Golden Globe 2020

Los premios Golden Globe suelen ser los encargados de abrir la temporada de premiaciones alrededor del mundo, en este importante evento se elijen a los mejores representantes del cine y la televisión.

La 77ª edición de estos premios tendrá lugar en la madrugada del 5 al 6 de enero y contará con el regreso de Ricky Gervais como presentador.

Entre las películas nominadas para estos galardones están 'Dolor y Gloria', 'The Irishman', 'Joker' y 'Marriage Story'.

Estos son las nominaciones completas:

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Christopher Abbott (‘Catch-22’)

Sacha Baron Cohen (‘The Spy’)

Russell Crowe (‘The Loudest Voice’)

Jared Harris (‘Chernobyl’)

Sam Rockwell (‘Fosse/Verdon’)

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Kaitlyn Dever (‘Unbelievable’)

Joey King (‘The Act’)

Helen Mirren (‘Catherine the Great’)

Merritt Wever (‘Unbelievable’)

Michelle Williams (‘Fosse/Verdon’)

Mejor serie limitada o película para televisión

‘Catch-22’ (Hulu)

‘Chernobyl’ (HBO)

‘Fosse/Verdon’ (FX)

‘The Loudest Voice’ (Showtime)

‘Unbelievable’ (Netflix)

Mejor película – Lengua extranjera

‘The Farewell’ (A24)

‘Pain and Glory’ (Sony)

‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ (Pyramide Films)

‘Parasite’ (CJ Entertainment)

‘Les Misérables’ (BAC Films, Amazon)

Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel secundario en una serie, serie limitada o película para televisión

Alan Arkin

Kieran Culkin (‘Succession’)

Andrew Scott (‘Fleabag’)

Stellan Skarsgård (‘Chernobyl’)

Henry Winkler (‘Barry’)

Mejor serie de televisión – musical o comedia

‘Barry’ (HBO)

‘Fleabag’ (Amazon)

‘The Kominsky Method’ (Netflix)

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ (Amazon)

‘The Politician’ (Netflix)

Mejor partitura original – película

Daniel Pemberton (‘Motherless Brooklyn’)

Alexandre Desplat (‘Little Women’)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (‘Joker’)

Thomas Newman (‘1917’)

Randy Newman (‘Marriage Story’)

Mejor guión – película

Noah Baumbach (‘Marriage Story’)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (‘Parasite’)

Anthony McCarten (‘The Two Popes’)

Quentin Tarantino (‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’)

Steven Zaillian (‘The Irishman’)

Mejor canción original – película

‘Beautiful Ghosts’ (‘Cats’)

‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ (‘Rocketman’)

‘Into the Unknown’ (‘Frozen II’)

‘Spirit’ (‘The Lion King’)

‘Stand Up’ (‘Harriet’)

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, serie limitada o película para televisión

Patricia Arquette (‘The Act’)

Helena Bonham Carter (‘The Crown’)

Toni Collette

Meryl Streep (‘Big Little Lies’)

Emily Watson (‘Chernobyl’)

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión – musical o comedia

Michael Douglas (‘The Kominsky Method’)

Bill Hader (‘Barry’)

Ben Platt (‘The Politician’)

Paul Rudd (‘Living with Yourself’)

Ramy Youssef (‘Ramy’)

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión – musical o comedia

Christina Applegate (‘Dead to Me’)

Rachel Brosnahan (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’)

Kirsten Dunst (‘On Becoming a God in Central Florida’)

Natasha Lyonne (‘Russian Doll’)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (‘Fleabag’)

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión – Drama

Brian Cox (‘Succession’)

Kit Harington (‘Game of Thrones’)

Rami Malek (‘Mr. Robot’)

Tobias Menzies (‘The Crown’)

Billy Porter (‘Pose’)

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión – Drama

Jennifer Aniston (‘The Morning Show’)

Olivia Colman (‘The Crown’)

Jodie Comer (‘Killing Eve’)

Nicole Kidman (‘Big Little Lies’)

Reese Witherspoon (‘Big Little Lies’)

Mejor actor en un papel secundario en cualquier película

Tom Hanks (‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’)

Anthony Hopkins (‘The Two Popes’)

Al Pacino (‘The Irishman’)

Joe Pesci (‘The Irishman’)

Brad Pitt (‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’)

Mejor actriz en un papel secundario en cualquier película

Kathy Bates (‘Richard Jewell’)

Annette Bening (‘The Report’)

Laura Dern (‘Marriage Story’)

Jennifer Lopez (‘Hustlers’)

Margot Robbie (‘Bombshell’)

Mejor actor en una película: musical o comedia

Daniel Craig (‘Knives Out’)

Roman Griffin Davis (‘Jojo Rabbit’)

Leonardo DiCaprio (‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’)

Taron Egerton (‘Rocketman’)

Eddie Murphy (‘Dolemite Is My Name’)

Mejor película animada

‘Frozen II’ (Disney)

‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ (Universal)

‘Missing Link’ (United Artists Releasing)

‘Toy Story 4’ (Disney)

‘The Lion King’ (Disney)

Mejor director – Película

Bong Joon-ho (‘Parasite’)

Sam Mendes (‘1917’)

Todd Phillips (‘Joker’)

Martin Scorsese (‘The Irishman’)

Quentin Tarantino (‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’)

Mejor actor en una película – Drama

Christian Bale (‘Ford v Ferrari’)

Antonio Banderas (‘Pain and Glory’)

Adam Driver (‘Marriage Story’)

Joaquin Phoenix (‘Joker’)

Jonathan Pryce (‘The Two Popes’)

Mejor Actriz en una película – Musical o Comedia

Awkwafina (‘The Farewell’)

Ana de Armas (‘Knives Out’)

Cate Blanchett (‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’)

Beanie Feldstein (‘Booksmart’)

Emma Thompson (‘Late Night’)

Mejor serie de televisión – Drama

‘Big Little Lies’ (HBO)

‘The Crown’ (Netflix)

‘Killing Eve’ (BBC America)

‘The Morning Show’ (Apple TV Plus)

‘Succession’ (HBO)

Mejor actriz de película – Drama

Cynthia Erivo (‘Harriet’)

Scarlett Johansson (‘Marriage Story’)

Saoirse Ronan (‘Little Women’)

Charlize Theron (‘Bombshell’)

Renée Zellweger (‘Judy’)

Mejor película – Musical o comedia

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (Sony)

‘Jojo Rabbit’ (Fox Searchlight)

‘Knives Out’ (Lionsgate)

‘Rocketman’ (Paramount)

‘Dolemite Is My Name’ (Netflix)

Mejor película– Drama

‘The Irishman’ (Netflix)

‘Marriage Story’ (Netflix)

‘1917’ (Universal)

‘Joker’ (Warner Bros.)

‘The Two Popes’ (Netflix)