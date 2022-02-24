“El deber me puede llamar de otra manera, estoy en un nivel de incertidumbre”: médico colombiano que está en Kiev

ROSTOV-ON-DON REGION, RUSSIA FEBRUARY 20, 2022: Sberbank mobile ATMs set up for people evacuated from the Donetsk People's Republic at the Zvezda health resort. Amid the escalating conflict in east Ukraine, on February 18, 2022, the heads of the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics announced a mass evacuation of civilians to Russia. Over 40 thousand residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics have arrived in Russia's Rostov-on-Don Region. Maxim Grigoryev/TASS (Photo by Maxim Grigoryev\TASS via Getty Images) / Maxim Grigoryev