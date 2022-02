Rusia está dispuesta a negociar si Ucrania “depone las armas”

IVANOVO REGION, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 25, 2022: Servicemen line up by Yars intercontinental ballistic missile systems of the 54th Guards Rocket Division of the 27th Guards Missile Army of the Russian Strategic Rocket Forces based in Teikovo, Ivanovo Region, during a ceremony to send military hardware to Alabino training ground near Moscow as part of preparations for the Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square. Vladimir Smirnov/TASS (Photo by Vladimir Smirnov\TASS via Getty Images) / Vladimir Smirnov