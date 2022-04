Zelenski: seguridad para Ucrania y acuerdo con Rusia pondría fin a la guerra

TOKYO, JAPAN - MARCH 23: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Japan's lower house of parliament via video link at the House of Representatives office building on March 23, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. Zelensky spoke via video link to Japan's lower house - the more powerful of the country's two-chamber parliament - as he continues to rally for international support against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Behrouz Mehri - Pool/Getty Images) / Pool