Rusia cifra en 23.367 las bajas mortales de las fuerzas ucranianas

A Ukranian serviceman looks into a crater and a destroyed home are pictured in the village of Yatskivka, eastern Ukraine on April 16, 2022. - Russia's military focus now seems to be on seizing the eastern Donbas region, where Russian-backed separatists control the Donetsk and Lugansk areas. Lugansk governor Serhiy Gaidai called on April 16, 2022, for civilians to leave the area while they still can. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) / RONALDO SCHEMIDT