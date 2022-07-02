Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial orgullo LGBTIQ+
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
Este sábado 02 de julio, Julio Sánchez Cristo y Juan Sebastián García le traen una selección musical dedicada al movimiento LGBTIQ+.
PRIMERA HORA
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (02/07/2022 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00)
01:00:00
- A quién le importa - Alaska Y Dinarama
- Amor libre - Esteman
- Vogue - Madonna
- Born this way - Lady Gaga
- I will survive - Gloria Gaynor
- Sobreviviré - Monica Naranjo
- I kissed a girl - Katy Perry
- All the things she said - t.A.T.u
- Xanadu - Olivia Newton-John
- A little respect - Erasure
- Mujer contra mujer - Mecano
- Amante bandido 99 - Miguel Bosé
SEGUNDA HORA
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (02/07/2022 - Tramo de 11:00 a 12:00)
01:00:00
- Arnold Layne - Pink Floyd
- I want to break free - Queen
- Macho man - Village People
- YMCA - Village People
- Same love - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Boys Town Gang
- Todos me miran - Gloria Trevi
- Relax - Frankie Goes to Hollywood
- I am what i am - Gloria Gaynor
- Freedom! 90 - George Michael
- Over the rainbow - Judy Garland
TERCERA HORA
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (02/07/2022 - Tramo de 12:00 a 13:00)
01:00:00
- When the whip comes down - The Rolling Stones
- Basket case - Green Day
- Lucas - Raffaella Carrá
- Decile que lo quiero - Los Sultanes
- I´m coming out - Diana Ross
- It’s raining men - The Weather Girls
- Smalltown boy - Bronski Beat
- Change - Christina Aguilera
- Outsider - George Michael
- Believe - Cher
- Muñecas de porcelana - Don Omar
- Puto - Molotov