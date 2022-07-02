Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial orgullo LGBTIQ+

Este sábado 02 de julio, Julio Sánchez Cristo y Juan Sebastián García le traen una selección musical dedicada al movimiento LGBTIQ+.

PRIMERA HORA

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (02/07/2022 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00)

  • A quién le importa - Alaska Y Dinarama
  • Amor libre - Esteman
  • Vogue - Madonna
  • Born this way - Lady Gaga
  • I will survive - Gloria Gaynor
  • Sobreviviré - Monica Naranjo
  • I kissed a girl - Katy Perry
  • All the things she said - t.A.T.u
  • Xanadu - Olivia Newton-John
  • A little respect - Erasure
  • Mujer contra mujer - Mecano
  • Amante bandido 99 - Miguel Bosé

SEGUNDA HORA

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (02/07/2022 - Tramo de 11:00 a 12:00)

  • Arnold Layne - Pink Floyd
  • I want to break free - Queen
  • Macho man - Village People
  • YMCA - Village People
  • Same love - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
  • Can´t take my eyes off you - Boys Town Gang
  • Todos me miran - Gloria Trevi
  • Relax - Frankie Goes to Hollywood
  • I am what i am - Gloria Gaynor
  • Freedom! 90 - George Michael
  • Over the rainbow - Judy Garland

TERCERA HORA

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (02/07/2022 - Tramo de 12:00 a 13:00)

  • When the whip comes down - The Rolling Stones
  • Basket case - Green Day
  • Lucas - Raffaella Carrá
  • Decile que lo quiero - Los Sultanes
  • I´m coming out - Diana Ross
  • It’s raining men - The Weather Girls
  • Smalltown boy - Bronski Beat
  • Change - Christina Aguilera
  • Outsider - George Michael
  • Believe - Cher
  • Muñecas de porcelana - Don Omar
  • Puto - Molotov

