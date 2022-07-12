Premios Emmy 2022: lista completa de los nominados
La edición número 74 de los Premios Emmy se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de septiembre, donde la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión premiará a las mejores producciones del año.
Este martes anunciaron los nominados a varias categorías a través de una transmisión en vivo en el sitio web de los Emmy.
Conozca la lista completa de los nominados:
Mejor serie dramática
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Severance
- El Juego del Calamar
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do In The Shadows
Mejor miniserie
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Mejor actor principal en serie dramática
- Brian Cox: Succession
- Lee Jung-jae: El Juego del Calamar
- Bob Odenkirk: Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott: Severance
- Jeremy Strong: Succession
Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática
- Jodie Comer: Killing Eve:
- Laura Linney: Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey: Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh: Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon: The Morning Show
- Zendaya: Euphoria
Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática
- Nicholas Braun: Succession
- Billy Crudup: The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin: Succession
- Park Hae-soo: El Juego del Calamar
- Matthew Macfadyen: Succession
- John Turturro: Severance
- Christopher Walken: Severance
- Oh Yeong-su: Squid Game
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática
- Patricia Arquette: Severance
- Julia Garner: Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon: Squid Game
- Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn: Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron: Succession
- Sarah Snook: Succession
- Sydney Sweeney: Euphoria
Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia
- Donald Glover: Atlanta
- Bill Hader: Barry
- Nicholas Hoult: The Great
- Martin Short: Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis: Ted Lasso
Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia
- Rachel Brosnahan: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco: The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning: The Great
- Issa Rae: Insecure
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
- Anthony Carrigan: Barry
- Brett Goldstein: Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh: Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed: Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams: Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler: Barry
- Bowen Yang: Saturday Night Live
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
- Alex Borstein: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder: Hacks
- Janelle James: Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon: Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles: Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph: Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple: Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham: Ted Lasso
Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Colin Firth: The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield: Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac: Scenes From a Marriage
- Michael Keaton: Dopesick
- Himesh Patel: Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan: Pam & Tommy
Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Toni Collette: The Staircase
- Julia Garner: Inventing Anna
- Lily James: Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson: American Crime Story
- Margaret Qualley: MAID
- Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout
Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Murray Bartlett: The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy: The White Lotus
- Will Poulter: Dopesick
- Seth Rogen: Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard: Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg: Dopesick
- Steve Zahn: The White Lotus
Mejor actriz de reparto principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Connie Britton: The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario: The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever: Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell: The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham: Dopesick
Mejor serie de telerrealidad/competencia
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Bravo Top Chef
- The Voice
Mejor programa de variedades
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert