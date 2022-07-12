Premios Emmy 2022: lista completa de los nominados

Tendencias

La edición número 74 de los Premios Emmy se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de septiembre, donde la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión premiará a las mejores producciones del año.

Este martes anunciaron los nominados a varias categorías a través de una transmisión en vivo en el sitio web de los Emmy.

Conozca la lista completa de los nominados:

Mejor serie dramática

  • Better Call Saul
  • Euphoria
  • Ozark
  • Severance
  • El Juego del Calamar
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession
  • Yellowjackets

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • What We Do In The Shadows

Mejor miniserie

  • Dopesick
  • The Dropout
  • Inventing Anna
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática

  • Brian Cox: Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae: El Juego del Calamar
  • Bob Odenkirk: Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott: Severance
  • Jeremy Strong: Succession

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática

  • Jodie Comer: Killing Eve:
  • Laura Linney: Ozark
  • Melanie Lynskey: Yellowjackets
  • Sandra Oh: Killing Eve
  • Reese Witherspoon: The Morning Show
  • Zendaya: Euphoria

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

  • Nicholas Braun: Succession
  • Billy Crudup: The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin: Succession
  • Park Hae-soo: El Juego del Calamar
  • Matthew Macfadyen: Succession
  • John Turturro: Severance
  • Christopher Walken: Severance
  • Oh Yeong-su: Squid Game

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

  • Patricia Arquette: Severance
  • Julia Garner: Ozark
  • Jung Ho-yeon: Squid Game
  • Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets
  • Rhea Seehorn: Better Call Saul
  • J. Smith-Cameron: Succession
  • Sarah Snook: Succession
  • Sydney Sweeney: Euphoria

Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia

  • Donald Glover: Atlanta
  • Bill Hader: Barry
  • Nicholas Hoult: The Great
  • Martin Short: Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis: Ted Lasso

Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia

  • Rachel Brosnahan: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco: The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning: The Great
  • Issa Rae: Insecure
  • Jean Smart (Hacks)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

  • Anthony Carrigan: Barry
  • Brett Goldstein: Ted Lasso
  • Toheeb Jimoh: Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed: Ted Lasso
  • Tony Shalhoub: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Tyler James Williams: Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler: Barry
  • Bowen Yang: Saturday Night Live

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

  • Alex Borstein: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Hannah Einbinder: Hacks
  • Janelle James: Abbott Elementary
  • Kate McKinnon: Saturday Night Live
  • Sarah Niles: Ted Lasso
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph: Abbott Elementary
  • Juno Temple: Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham: Ted Lasso

Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Colin Firth: The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield: Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Oscar Isaac: Scenes From a Marriage
  • Michael Keaton: Dopesick
  • Himesh Patel: Station Eleven
  • Sebastian Stan: Pam & Tommy

Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Toni Collette: The Staircase
  • Julia Garner: Inventing Anna
  • Lily James: Pam & Tommy
  • Sarah Paulson: American Crime Story
  • Margaret Qualley: MAID
  • Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout

Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Murray Bartlett: The White Lotus
  • Jake Lacy: The White Lotus
  • Will Poulter: Dopesick
  • Seth Rogen: Pam & Tommy
  • Peter Sarsgaard: Dopesick
  • Michael Stuhlbarg: Dopesick
  • Steve Zahn: The White Lotus

Mejor actriz de reparto principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Connie Britton: The White Lotus
  • Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus
  • Alexandra Daddario: The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever: Dopesick
  • Natasha Rothwell: The White Lotus
  • Mare Winningham: Dopesick

Mejor serie de telerrealidad/competencia

  • The Amazing Race
  • Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
  • Nailed It!
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Bravo Top Chef
  • The Voice

Mejor programa de variedades

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

