Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Tendencias

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial zurdos en la música

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Hace instantes

Colombia

Escuche al aire este especial musical de 10:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde:

PRIMERA HORA

  • Hung up on my baby - Isaac Hayes
  • All along the watchtower - Jimi Hendrix
  • Heaven and hell - Black Sabbath
  • Hope of deliverance - Paul McCartney
  • Faith - George Michael
  • Feel so good - Chuck Mangione
  • Lady love - Lou Rawls
  • Photograph - Ringo Starr
  • Anything goes - Cole Porter
  • Shape of my heart - Sting
  • Kiss from a rose - Seal

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Pursuit of happiness - Steve Aoki
  • Night fever - Bee Gees
  • Matador - Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
  • 2 Minutes to midnight - Iron Maiden
  • The real slim shady - Eminem
  • Candy shop - 50 Cent
  • Take it easy - Eagles
  • Don´t look back in anger - Oasis
  • Sweet Dreams - Eurythmics
  • Hawái - Maluma
  • Vuelve - Ricky Martin

TERCERA HORA

  • Let’s dance - David Bowie
  • Sonata N.14 “Moonlight” - Ludwig Van Beethoven
  • Lose yourself - Justin Bieber
  • Southern nights - Glen Campbell
  • O sole mio - Enrico Caruso
  • Mr Robinson - Simon & Garfunkel
  • Crimen - Gustavo Cerati
  • I can see clearly now - Jimmy Cliff
  • With a little help from my friend - Joe Cocker
  • Another day in paradise - Phil Collins

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad