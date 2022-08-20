Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial zurdos en la música
Colombia
Escuche al aire este especial musical de 10:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde:
PRIMERA HORA
- Hung up on my baby - Isaac Hayes
- All along the watchtower - Jimi Hendrix
- Heaven and hell - Black Sabbath
- Hope of deliverance - Paul McCartney
- Faith - George Michael
- Feel so good - Chuck Mangione
- Lady love - Lou Rawls
- Photograph - Ringo Starr
- Anything goes - Cole Porter
- Shape of my heart - Sting
- Kiss from a rose - Seal
SEGUNDA HORA
- Pursuit of happiness - Steve Aoki
- Night fever - Bee Gees
- Matador - Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
- 2 Minutes to midnight - Iron Maiden
- The real slim shady - Eminem
- Candy shop - 50 Cent
- Take it easy - Eagles
- Don´t look back in anger - Oasis
- Sweet Dreams - Eurythmics
- Hawái - Maluma
- Vuelve - Ricky Martin
TERCERA HORA
- Let’s dance - David Bowie
- Sonata N.14 “Moonlight” - Ludwig Van Beethoven
- Lose yourself - Justin Bieber
- Southern nights - Glen Campbell
- O sole mio - Enrico Caruso
- Mr Robinson - Simon & Garfunkel
- Crimen - Gustavo Cerati
- I can see clearly now - Jimmy Cliff
- With a little help from my friend - Joe Cocker
- Another day in paradise - Phil Collins