La W RadioLa W Radio

Actualidad

Expectativa por encuentro Petro-Uribe: ¿qué dice el Congreso?

La W consultó la opinión de varios congresistas de cara al segundo encuentro entre el presidente Gustavo Petro y el exmandatario Álvaro Uribe, el cual se llevará a cabo este martes 27 de septiembre a las 11:00 de la mañana.

Expectativa por encuentro Petro-Uribe: ¿qué dice el Congreso?

Expectativa por encuentro Petro-Uribe: ¿qué dice el Congreso?

14:41

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://sandbox.prisaradio.arcpublishing.com/pf/embed/audio/366/1664284258_324_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Gustavo Petro y Álvaro Uribe.

Hace instantes

Colombia

Hacia las 11:00 de la mañana de este martes 27 de septiembre, el presidente Gustavo Petro se reunirá con el jefe del Centro Democrático, Álvaro Uribe, para dialogar sobre temas como las reformas agraria, a la salud y tributaria.

Escuche esta entrevista en La W:

Expectativa por encuentro Petro-Uribe: ¿qué dice el Congreso?

14:41

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://sandbox.prisaradio.arcpublishing.com/pf/embed/audio/383/1664284258_324_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad