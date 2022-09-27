Expectativa por encuentro Petro-Uribe: ¿qué dice el Congreso?
La W consultó la opinión de varios congresistas de cara al segundo encuentro entre el presidente Gustavo Petro y el exmandatario Álvaro Uribe, el cual se llevará a cabo este martes 27 de septiembre a las 11:00 de la mañana.
Gustavo Petro y Álvaro Uribe.
Hacia las 11:00 de la mañana de este martes 27 de septiembre, el presidente Gustavo Petro se reunirá con el jefe del Centro Democrático, Álvaro Uribe, para dialogar sobre temas como las reformas agraria, a la salud y tributaria.
