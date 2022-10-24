La W RadioLa W Radio

Que la paz total llegue a las calles, tenemos que calmarlas: Gustavo Bolívar

El senador Gustavo Bolívar se pronunció en La W sobre la polémica presencia del viceministro del Interior durante la liberación de detenidos en medio de manifestaciones en el Portal de Las Américas.

Gustavo Bolívar. Foto: Colprensa - Camila Díaz

Escuche la entrevista al senador Gustavo Bolívar en La W:

