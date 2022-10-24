Que la paz total llegue a las calles, tenemos que calmarlas: Gustavo Bolívar
El senador Gustavo Bolívar se pronunció en La W sobre la polémica presencia del viceministro del Interior durante la liberación de detenidos en medio de manifestaciones en el Portal de Las Américas.
Que la paz total llegue a las calles, tenemos que calmarlas: Gustavo Bolívar
15:20
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/366/1666630831_372_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Gustavo Bolívar. Foto: Colprensa - Camila Díaz
Escuche la entrevista al senador Gustavo Bolívar en La W:
Que la paz total llegue a las calles, tenemos que calmarlas: Gustavo Bolívar
15:20
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/383/1666630831_372_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>