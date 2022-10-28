En la recta final: Brasil elegirá este domingo entre Lula da Silva y Jair Bolsonaro
Marta Suplicy, secretaria municipal de Relaciones Internacionales de São Paulo, se pronunció en La W sobre la contienda electoral entre Lula da Silva y Jair Bolsonaro, que se definirá en segunda vuelta el próximo 30 de octubre.
En la recta final: Brasil elegirá este domingo entre Lula da Silva y Jair Bolsonaro
08:12
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/366/1666972031_740_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva y Jair Bolsonaro. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
Brasil
Escuche la entrevista a Marta Suplicy, secretaria municipal de Relaciones Internacionales de São Paulo, en La W:
En la recta final: Brasil elegirá este domingo entre Lula da Silva y Jair Bolsonaro
08:12
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/366/1666972031_740_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva y Jair Bolsonaro. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)