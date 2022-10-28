La W RadioLa W Radio

Internacional

En la recta final: Brasil elegirá este domingo entre Lula da Silva y Jair Bolsonaro

Marta Suplicy, secretaria municipal de Relaciones Internacionales de São Paulo, se pronunció en La W sobre la contienda electoral entre Lula da Silva y Jair Bolsonaro, que se definirá en segunda vuelta el próximo 30 de octubre.

En la recta final: Brasil elegirá este domingo entre Lula da Silva y Jair Bolsonaro

En la recta final: Brasil elegirá este domingo entre Lula da Silva y Jair Bolsonaro

08:12

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/366/1666972031_740_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva y Jair Bolsonaro. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Hoy

Brasil

Escuche la entrevista a Marta Suplicy, secretaria municipal de Relaciones Internacionales de São Paulo, en La W:

En la recta final: Brasil elegirá este domingo entre Lula da Silva y Jair Bolsonaro

En la recta final: Brasil elegirá este domingo entre Lula da Silva y Jair Bolsonaro

08:12

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/366/1666972031_740_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva y Jair Bolsonaro. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad