Policía recupera el control del Congreso, Presidencia y Supremo de Brasil

Security forces confront supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro as they invade Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia on January 8, 2023. - Hundreds of supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro broke through police barricades and stormed into Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court Sunday, in a dramatic protest against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration last week. (Photo by Sergio Lima / AFP) (Photo by SERGIO LIMA/AFP via Getty Images) / SERGIO LIMA