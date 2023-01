Crisis en Brasil en vivo HOY: siga el minuto a minuto de la coyuntura política

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - JANUARY 08: Bolsonaro supporters storm the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, 08 January 2023. Hundreds of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro raided the National Congress in Brazil on Sunday. Groups shouting slogans demanding intervention from the army broke through the police barrier and entered the Congress building, according to local media. Police intervened with tear gas to disperse pro-Bolsonaro protesters. Some demonstrators were seen climbing onto the roofs of the House of Representatives and Senate buildings. (Photo by Mateus Bonomi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Anadolu Agency