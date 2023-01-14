Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial obituario 2022
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
- Sleigh ride - The Ronettes
- Frosty the snowman - The Ronettes
- I´d do anything for love - Meat Loaf
- Paradise by the dashboard light - Meat Loaf
- You´re the one that i want - Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta
- Summer nights - Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta
- Glad you came - The Wanted
- Chasing the sun - The Wanted
- Tu cárcel - Los Enanitos Verdes
- Luz de día - Los Enanitos Verdes
- La muralla verde - Los Enanitos Verdes
SEGUNDA HORA
- Gangsta’s paradise - Coolio
- Fantastic voyage - Coolio
- Coal miner ‘s daughter - Loretta Lynn
- Great balls of fire - Jerry Lee Lewis
- Whole lot of shakin´goin on - Jerry Lee Lewis
- Yolanda - Pablo Milanés
- El breve espacio en que no estás - Pablo Milanés, Silvio Rodriguez
- Fame - Irene Cara
- Flashdance....what a feeling - Irene Cara
- Love will show us how - Christine Mcvie
- In my world - Christine Mcvie
TERCERA HORA
- Insomnia - Faithless
- God is a dj - Faithless
- Everlong - Foo Fighters
- The pretender - Foo Fighters
- I’m all about you - Aaron Carter
- I want candy - Aaron Carter
- Volveré - Diego Verdaguer
- Castillos - Diego Verdaguer, Amanda Miguel
- Always - Bon Jovi
- It’s my life - Bon Jovi
- Policy of truth - Depeche Mode
- Enjoy the silence - Depeche Mode