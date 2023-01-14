Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial obituario 2022

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

PRIMERA HORA

  • Sleigh ride - The Ronettes
  • Frosty the snowman - The Ronettes
  • I´d do anything for love - Meat Loaf
  • Paradise by the dashboard light - Meat Loaf
  • You´re the one that i want - Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta
  • Summer nights - Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta
  • Glad you came - The Wanted
  • Chasing the sun - The Wanted
  • Tu cárcel - Los Enanitos Verdes
  • Luz de día - Los Enanitos Verdes
  • La muralla verde - Los Enanitos Verdes

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Gangsta’s paradise - Coolio
  • Fantastic voyage - Coolio
  • Coal miner ‘s daughter - Loretta Lynn
  • Great balls of fire - Jerry Lee Lewis
  • Whole lot of shakin´goin on - Jerry Lee Lewis
  • Yolanda - Pablo Milanés
  • El breve espacio en que no estás - Pablo Milanés, Silvio Rodriguez
  • Fame - Irene Cara
  • Flashdance....what a feeling - Irene Cara
  • Love will show us how - Christine Mcvie
  • In my world - Christine Mcvie

TERCERA HORA

  • Insomnia - Faithless
  • God is a dj - Faithless
  • Everlong - Foo Fighters
  • The pretender - Foo Fighters
  • I’m all about you - Aaron Carter
  • I want candy - Aaron Carter
  • Volveré - Diego Verdaguer
  • Castillos - Diego Verdaguer, Amanda Miguel
  • Always - Bon Jovi
  • It’s my life - Bon Jovi
  • Policy of truth - Depeche Mode
  • Enjoy the silence - Depeche Mode

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad