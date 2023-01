Murió el sospechoso de tiroteo en California, dice la Policía de EE.UU.

TORRANCE PARK, CA - JANUARY 22: An investigator photographs a van at the scene of a S.W.A.T. operation on January 22, 2023 in Torrance, California. Armored vehicles were used to entrap a vehicle driven by a suspect in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, east of Los Angeles. 10 people were killed and 10 more were injured at a dance studio in Monterey Park near a Lunar New Year celebration last night. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) / David McNew