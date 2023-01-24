Tendencias

Oscar 2023: nominados a los premios de la Academia

La ceremonia de la edición 95 de los Premios Óscar se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles

Premios Óscar. Foto: Getty Images(Getty Images)

Este martes 24 de enero se conocieron los nominados a los Premios Óscar 2023. La edición 95 de los galardones se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.

El evento es considerado como el más prestigioso en la escena del cine mundial y es entregado por la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de los Estados Unidos.

Los elegidos a participar en esta nueva edición de los Premios Óscar fueron elegidos mediante votaciones por parte del jurado miembro de La Academia y busca resaltar el trabajo de guionistas, actores, directores, realizadores, productores y demás profesionales de la grandiosa industria cinematográfica.

Entre las favoritas fue Everything Everywhere All at Once con 11 nominaciones, mientras que Elvis, interpretada por el actor Austin Butler tuvo 8 nominaciones. Por su parte Ana de Armas, fue nominada a mejor actriz y en películas extranjeras ‘Argentina, 1985′, logró entrar a esta categoría.

Nominados a Mejor Película

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water
  • The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle Of Sadness
  • Women Talking

Nominaciones a Actriz Protagónica

  • Cate Blanchett: Tár
  • Ana de Armas: Blonde
  • Andrea Riserborough: To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams: The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Nominaciones a Actor Protagónico

  • Austin Butler: Elvis
  • Colin Farrell: The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser: The Whale
  • Paul Mescal: Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy: Living

Nominados para Dirección

  • The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Triangle Of Sadness

Nominaciones a Actor de Reparto

  • Brendan Gleeson: The Banshees of InSherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry: Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch: The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan: The Banshees of Inisherin

Nominaciones a Actriz de Reparto

  • Angela Bassett: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau: The Whale
  • Kerry Condon: The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jaime Lee Curtis: Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Stephanie Hsu: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nominados a Cortometraje de Animación

  • The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it

Nominados a Cortometraje de acción en vivo:

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Nominados a Guion original

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Triangle of Sadness

Nominados a Guion Adaptado

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Glass Onion: A knives out Mystery
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

Nominados a Canción Original

  • Applause: Tell it Like a Woman
  • Hold my Hand: Top Gun: Maberick
  • Lift Me Up: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Naatu Naatu: RRR
  • This is a Life: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nominados a la partitura original

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans

Nominados a Sonido

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Nominados a Diseño de Vestuario

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Nominados a largometraje documental

  • All the Breathes
  • All the Beatu and The Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • Navalny

Nominados a Cortometraje Documental

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • Haulout
  • How do yoy Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate

Nominados por Efectos Visuales

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Nominados a Cinematografía

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Bardo, False Chronicle Of A HandulfOf Truths
  • Elvis
  • Empire Of Light
  • Tár

Nominados a Montaje de Cine

  • The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Nominados a Diseño de Producción

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Nominados a Maquillaje y Peluquería

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale

Nominados a Largometraje de Animación

  • Pinocho: Guillermo del Toro
  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
  • Puss In Boot: The Last Wish
  • The Sea Beast
  • Turning Red

Nominados a Largometraje Internacional

  • All Quiet On The Western Front (Alemania)
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • Close (Bélgica)
  • EO (Polonia)
  • he Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

