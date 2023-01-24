Oscar 2023: nominados a los premios de la Academia
La ceremonia de la edición 95 de los Premios Óscar se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles
Este martes 24 de enero se conocieron los nominados a los Premios Óscar 2023. La edición 95 de los galardones se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
Le puede interesar
El evento es considerado como el más prestigioso en la escena del cine mundial y es entregado por la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de los Estados Unidos.
Los elegidos a participar en esta nueva edición de los Premios Óscar fueron elegidos mediante votaciones por parte del jurado miembro de La Academia y busca resaltar el trabajo de guionistas, actores, directores, realizadores, productores y demás profesionales de la grandiosa industria cinematográfica.
Entre las favoritas fue Everything Everywhere All at Once con 11 nominaciones, mientras que Elvis, interpretada por el actor Austin Butler tuvo 8 nominaciones. Por su parte Ana de Armas, fue nominada a mejor actriz y en películas extranjeras ‘Argentina, 1985′, logró entrar a esta categoría.
Nominados a Mejor Película
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle Of Sadness
- Women Talking
Nominaciones a Actriz Protagónica
- Cate Blanchett: Tár
- Ana de Armas: Blonde
- Andrea Riserborough: To Leslie
- Michelle Williams: The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh: Everything Everywhere All At Once
Nominaciones a Actor Protagónico
- Austin Butler: Elvis
- Colin Farrell: The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser: The Whale
- Paul Mescal: Aftersun
- Bill Nighy: Living
Nominados para Dirección
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle Of Sadness
Nominaciones a Actor de Reparto
- Brendan Gleeson: The Banshees of InSherin
- Brian Tyree Henry: Causeway
- Judd Hirsch: The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan: The Banshees of Inisherin
Nominaciones a Actriz de Reparto
- Angela Bassett: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau: The Whale
- Kerry Condon: The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jaime Lee Curtis: Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nominados a Cortometraje de Animación
- The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it
Nominados a Cortometraje de acción en vivo:
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Nominados a Guion original
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Nominados a Guion Adaptado
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A knives out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Nominados a Canción Original
- Applause: Tell it Like a Woman
- Hold my Hand: Top Gun: Maberick
- Lift Me Up: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu: RRR
- This is a Life: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nominados a la partitura original
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Nominados a Sonido
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Nominados a Diseño de Vestuario
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Nominados a largometraje documental
- All the Breathes
- All the Beatu and The Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Nominados a Cortometraje Documental
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How do yoy Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Nominados por Efectos Visuales
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Nominados por Efectos Visuales
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Nominados a Cinematografía
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicle Of A HandulfOf Truths
- Elvis
- Empire Of Light
- Tár
Nominados a Montaje de Cine
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Nominados a Diseño de Producción
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Nominados a Maquillaje y Peluquería
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Nominados a Largometraje de Animación
- Pinocho: Guillermo del Toro
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss In Boot: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Nominados a Largometraje Internacional
- All Quiet On The Western Front (Alemania)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Bélgica)
- EO (Polonia)
- he Quiet Girl (Irlanda)