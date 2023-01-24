Oscar 2023: nominados a los premios de la Academia

Este martes 24 de enero se conocieron los nominados a los Premios Óscar 2023. La edición 95 de los galardones se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.

El evento es considerado como el más prestigioso en la escena del cine mundial y es entregado por la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de los Estados Unidos.

Los elegidos a participar en esta nueva edición de los Premios Óscar fueron elegidos mediante votaciones por parte del jurado miembro de La Academia y busca resaltar el trabajo de guionistas, actores, directores, realizadores, productores y demás profesionales de la grandiosa industria cinematográfica.

Entre las favoritas fue Everything Everywhere All at Once con 11 nominaciones, mientras que Elvis, interpretada por el actor Austin Butler tuvo 8 nominaciones. Por su parte Ana de Armas, fue nominada a mejor actriz y en películas extranjeras ‘Argentina, 1985′, logró entrar a esta categoría.

Nominados a Mejor Película

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle Of Sadness

Women Talking

Nominaciones a Actriz Protagónica

Cate Blanchett: Tár

Ana de Armas: Blonde

Andrea Riserborough: To Leslie

Michelle Williams: The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Nominaciones a Actor Protagónico

Austin Butler: Elvis

Colin Farrell: The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser: The Whale

Paul Mescal: Aftersun

Bill Nighy: Living

Nominados para Dirección

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle Of Sadness

Nominaciones a Actor de Reparto

Brendan Gleeson: The Banshees of InSherin

Brian Tyree Henry: Causeway

Judd Hirsch: The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan: The Banshees of Inisherin

Nominaciones a Actriz de Reparto

Angela Bassett: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau: The Whale

Kerry Condon: The Banshees of Inisherin

Jaime Lee Curtis: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nominados a Cortometraje de Animación

The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it

Nominados a Cortometraje de acción en vivo:

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Nominados a Guion original

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Nominados a Guion Adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A knives out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Nominados a Canción Original

Applause: Tell it Like a Woman

Hold my Hand: Top Gun: Maberick

Lift Me Up: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu: RRR

This is a Life: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nominados a la partitura original

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Nominados a Sonido

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Nominados a Diseño de Vestuario

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Nominados a largometraje documental

All the Breathes

All the Beatu and The Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Nominados a Cortometraje Documental

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How do yoy Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Nominados por Efectos Visuales

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Nominados por Efectos Visuales

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Nominados a Cinematografía

All Quiet On The Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle Of A HandulfOf Truths

Elvis

Empire Of Light

Tár

Nominados a Montaje de Cine

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Nominados a Diseño de Producción

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Nominados a Maquillaje y Peluquería

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Nominados a Largometraje de Animación

Pinocho: Guillermo del Toro

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boot: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Nominados a Largometraje Internacional