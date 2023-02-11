Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial sobre Burt Bacharach

Este sábado 11 de febrero Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ lo llevará en un viaje por la magia de Burt Bacharach.

El conocido productor, compositor y cantante estadounidense Burt Bacharach murió el pasado 9 de febrero en Los Ángeles a sus 94 años.

Este sábado 11 de febrero Julio Sánchez Cristo le trae un viaje por su música.

Primera hora

The look of love - Barry Maniloow

The look of love - Stan Getz

The look of love - Sergio Mendes

The look of love - Patti Austin

The look of love - Andy Williams

The look of love - Diana Ross

The look of love - Dione Warwick

The look of love - Isaac Hayes

The look of love - Burt Bacharach

The look of love - Anita Baker

The look of love - Ronald Isley

Segunda hora

Walk on by - Dionne Warwick

Walk on by - Aretha Franklin

Walk on by - Isaac Hayes

Walk on by - Seal

Walk on by - George Benson

Walk on by - Diana Krall

Walk on by - Burt Bacharach

Walk on by - Cal Tjader

Walk on by - Stanley Turrentine

Walk on by - Gloria Gaynor

Walk on by - Cyndi Lauper

Tercera hora

What the world needs now is love - Jackie DeShannon

What the world needs now is love - Dionne Warwick

What the world needs now is love - Stacey Kent

What the world needs now is love - Burt Bacharach

What the world needs now is love - Stan Getz

What the world needs now is love - Barbra Streisand

What the world needs now is love - The Isley Brothers & Santana

What the world needs now is love - Sergio Mendes

What the world needs now is love - Tom jones

What the world needs now is love - Sammy Davis Jr

What the world needs now is love - Rick Astley

What the world needs now is love - Barry Manilow

What the world needs now is love - Diana Ross & The Supremes

What the world needs now is love - Cal Tjader

