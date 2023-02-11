Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial sobre Burt Bacharach
Este sábado 11 de febrero Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ lo llevará en un viaje por la magia de Burt Bacharach.
El conocido productor, compositor y cantante estadounidense Burt Bacharach murió el pasado 9 de febrero en Los Ángeles a sus 94 años.
Este sábado 11 de febrero Julio Sánchez Cristo le trae un viaje por su música.
Primera hora
The look of love - Barry Maniloow
The look of love - Stan Getz
The look of love - Sergio Mendes
The look of love - Patti Austin
The look of love - Andy Williams
The look of love - Diana Ross
The look of love - Dione Warwick
The look of love - Isaac Hayes
The look of love - Burt Bacharach
The look of love - Anita Baker
The look of love - Ronald Isley
Segunda hora
Walk on by - Dionne Warwick
Walk on by - Aretha Franklin
Walk on by - Isaac Hayes
Walk on by - Seal
Walk on by - George Benson
Walk on by - Diana Krall
Walk on by - Burt Bacharach
Walk on by - Cal Tjader
Walk on by - Stanley Turrentine
Walk on by - Gloria Gaynor
Walk on by - Cyndi Lauper
Tercera hora
What the world needs now is love - Jackie DeShannon
What the world needs now is love - Dionne Warwick
What the world needs now is love - Stacey Kent
What the world needs now is love - Burt Bacharach
What the world needs now is love - Stan Getz
What the world needs now is love - Barbra Streisand
What the world needs now is love - The Isley Brothers & Santana
What the world needs now is love - Sergio Mendes
What the world needs now is love - Tom jones
What the world needs now is love - Sammy Davis Jr
What the world needs now is love - Rick Astley
What the world needs now is love - Barry Manilow
What the world needs now is love - Diana Ross & The Supremes
What the world needs now is love - Cal Tjader