Premios Óscar HOY desde Colombia 2023: Horario, nominados y link para verlos EN VIVO

Esta nueva edición de los Premios Óscar tiene un tinte especial luego de que el año pasado Will Smith abofeteara en la cara a Chris rock

Imagen de referencia de un Premio Óscar. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) / Carlo Allegri

Este domingo 12 de marzo se llevará a cabo la edición 95 de los Premios Óscar, el evento más importante en el mundo del cine, pues la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas reconoce el a los mejores actores y películas en diferentes categorías.

El Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, fue el escenario elegido para acoger una de las veladas más importantes del año, en donde decenas de famosos se encontrarán y compartirán momentos memorables.

Es por esto que las estrellas del cine que acudan a la gala de los Óscar este domingo desfilarán por primera vez en décadas por una alfombra que no será roja sino color champán.

Y es que esta nueva edición de los Premios Óscar tiene un tinte especial luego de que el año pasado Will Smith abofeteara en la cara a Chris rock por hacer comentarios sobre su esposa.

¿Dónde se pueden ver los Premios Óscar?

Este año, como ya es habitual, los Premios Óscar serán trasmitidos en Latinoamérica por TNT. Sin embargo, para verlo en internet podrá hacerlo aquí: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJZ8bfZVlq4

Hora de los Premios Óscar

Colombia, Perú, Ecuador y Estados Unidos: 8:00 de la noche

México: 7:00 de la noche

España: 2:00 de la mañana (13 marzo)

México: 5:00 de la tarde

Chile, Argentina y Brasil: 10:00 de la noche

Nominados y categorías

Nominados a Mejor Película

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water
  • The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle Of Sadness
  • Women Talking

Nominaciones a Actriz Protagónica

  • Cate Blanchett: Tár
  • Ana de Armas: Blonde
  • Andrea Riserborough: To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams: The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Nominaciones a Actor Protagónico

  • Austin Butler: Elvis
  • Colin Farrell: The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser: The Whale
  • Paul Mescal: Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy: Living

Nominados para Dirección

  • The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Triangle Of Sadness

Nominaciones a Actor de Reparto

  • Brendan Gleeson: The Banshees of InSherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry: Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch: The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan: The Banshees of Inisherin

Nominaciones a Actriz de Reparto

  • Angela Bassett: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau: The Whale
  • Kerry Condon: The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jaime Lee Curtis: Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Stephanie Hsu: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nominados a Cortometraje de Animación

  • The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it

Nominados a Cortometraje de acción en vivo:

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Nominados a Guion original

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Triangle of Sadness

Nominados a Guion Adaptado

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Glass Onion: A knives out Mystery
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

Nominados a Canción Original

  • Applause: Tell it Like a Woman
  • Hold my Hand: Top Gun: Maberick
  • Lift Me Up: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Naatu Naatu: RRR
  • This is a Life: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nominados a la partitura original

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans

Nominados a Sonido

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Nominados a Diseño de Vestuario

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Nominados a largometraje documental

  • All the Breathes
  • All the Beatu and The Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • Navalny

Nominados a Cortometraje Documental

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • Haulout
  • How do yoy Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate

Nominados por Efectos Visuales

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Nominados a Cinematografía

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Bardo, False Chronicle Of A HandulfOf Truths
  • Elvis
  • Empire Of Light
  • Tár

Nominados a Montaje de Cine

  • The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Nominados a Diseño de Producción

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Nominados a Maquillaje y Peluquería

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale

Nominados a Largometraje de Animación

  • Pinocho: Guillermo del Toro
  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
  • Puss In Boot: The Last Wish
  • The Sea Beast
  • Turning Red

Nominados a Largometraje Internacional

  • All Quiet On The Western Front (Alemania)
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • Close (Bélgica)
  • EO (Polonia)
  • he Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

