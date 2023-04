Gobierno irlandés defendió a Biden e insistió en que no odia al Reino Unido

DUBLIN, IRELAND - APRIL 13: In this handout image provided by the Irish Government, US President Joe Biden speaks at the official banquet dinner at Dublin Castle on April 13, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. US President Joe Biden has travelled to Northern Ireland and Ireland with his sister Valerie Biden Owens and son Hunter Biden to explore his family's Irish heritage and mark the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement. (Photo by Julien Behal/Irish Government via Getty Images) / Handout