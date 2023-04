Macron habló con Zelenski sobre el papel de China en la guerra

France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walk on the tarmac of Velizy-Villacoublay airbase as they prepare to board a flight together, en route to Brussels for a summit at EU parliament, on February 9, 2023. - Ukraine's President is set to attend an EU summit in Brussels on February 9, 2023, as the guest of honour where he will press allies to deliver fighter jets "as soon as possible" in the war against Russia. (Photo by MOHAMMED BADRA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMED BADRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) / MOHAMMED BADRA