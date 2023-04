Al menos 12 presos muertos en enfrentamientos en cárcel en Ecuador

Relatives of inmates wait for information outside Medicina Legal in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on April 15, 2023, after clashes broke out in the Guayas 1 prison. - At least 12 inmates were killed in fresh clashes that broke out in a prison in the Ecuadoran port of Guayaquil, the prosecutor's office said Saturday, the latest deadly violence to rock the city's penitentiaries. (Photo by Marcos Pin / AFP) (Photo by MARCOS PIN/AFP via Getty Images) / MARCOS PIN