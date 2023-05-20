Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de los álbumes más costosos de la historia
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
Escuche al aire este especial musical de 10:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde.
PRIMERA HORA
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (20/05/2023 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00)
01:00:00
- Within you without you - The Beatles
- Sgt. pepper’s lonely hearts - The Beatles
- Getting better - The Beatles
- Lucy in the sky with diamonds - The Beatles
- Walking a line - Foo Fighters
- All my life - Foo Fighters
- Times like these - Foo Fighters
- Disenchanted lullaby - Foo Fighters
- Rosemary - Grateful Dead
- Dupree’s diamond blues - Grateful Dead
- Cosmic Charlie - Grateful Dead
- What’s become of the baby - Grateful Dead
SEGUNDA HORA
- Enter sandman - Metallica
- The unforgiven - Metallica
- Nothing else matters - Metallica
- Sad but true - Metallica
- Tears roll down - Tears for Fears
- Famous last words - Tears for Fears
- Advice for the young at heart - Tears for Fears
- Standing on the corner of third world - Tears for Fears
- The ledge - Fleetwood Mac
- Think about me - Fleetwood Mac
- What makes you think you´re the one - Fleetwood Mac
TERCER HORA
- Love bites - Def Leppard
- Pour some sugar on me - Def Leppard
- Hysteria - Def Leppard
- Armageddon it - Def Leppard
- Bohemian rhapsody - Queen
- I’m in love with my car - Queen
- Death on two legs - Queen
- Sweet lady - Queen
- Butterflies - Michael Jackson
- Speechless- Michael Jackson
- You are my life - Michael Jackson