Volcán hace erupción cerca de la capital islandesa de Reikiavik

Grindavik (Iceland), 18/12/2023.- A handout photo made available by the Icelandic Met Office shows a volcanic eruption that began, north of Grindavik, on the Reykjanes peninsula, in Iceland, late 18 December 2023 (issued 19 December 2023). An evacuation order for the population of Grindavik was issued early this year on 10 November 2023 following seismic activity and indications of considerable magma movement in the area. (erupción volcánica, Islandia) EFE/EPA/ICELANDIC MET OFFICE / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES / ICELANDIC MET OFFICE / HANDOUT ( EFE )