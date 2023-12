Praga no ve indicios de terrorismo en tiroteo que dejó 15 muertos, según su MinInterior

Prague (Czech Republic), 21/12/2023.- People place candles near the scene of a shooting at Charles University in central Prague, 21 December 2023. According to the Police President, Martin Vondrasek, there are more than 15 people dead and 24 injured, but that these may not be final numbers. According to Czech police the perpetrator of was a 24 year-old Charles University student. (Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK / MARTIN DIVISEK ( EFE )