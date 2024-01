Japón activa la alerta de tsunami en su costa tras terremoto de magnitud 7.4

Noto Region (Japan), 01/01/2024.- A handout shakemap made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the location of a 7.5-magnitude earthquake hitting the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, 01 January 2024. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said the depth of the epicenter was shallow and a tsunami warning was issued along the country's western coastal regions of for Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata, Fukui and Hyogo. (Terremoto/sismo, Japón, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/USGS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES / USGS HANDOUT